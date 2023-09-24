Investors Could Be Concerned With Bumble's (NASDAQ:BMBL) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Bumble is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = US$39m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$187m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Bumble has an ROCE of 1.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 7.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Bumble's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bumble.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Bumble, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.1% from 60% four years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Bumble has decreased its current liabilities to 5.1% of total assets. Considering it used to be 61%, that's a huge drop in that ratio and it would explain the decline in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Bumble is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 31% over the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Bumble could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

