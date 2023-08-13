Investors Could Be Concerned With Allied Farmers' (NZSE:ALF) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Allied Farmers (NZSE:ALF), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Allied Farmers is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = NZ$4.4m ÷ (NZ$28m - NZ$8.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Allied Farmers has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Allied Farmers' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Allied Farmers, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Allied Farmers' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Allied Farmers doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 45%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Allied Farmers has decreased its current liabilities to 30% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Allied Farmers is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 6.5% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

