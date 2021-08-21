Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC)

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 20x in Australia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Redcape Hotel Group's (ASX:RDC) P/E ratio of 21.7x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Redcape Hotel Group as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

How Is Redcape Hotel Group's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Redcape Hotel Group's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 154% last year. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 33% during the coming year according to the one analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 24%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Redcape Hotel Group's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Redcape Hotel Group's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Redcape Hotel Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Redcape Hotel Group you should know about.

