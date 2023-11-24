Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ETR:VH2)

There wouldn't be many who think Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE's (ETR:VH2) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Oil and Gas industry in Germany is similar at about 1x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Check out our latest analysis for Friedrich Vorwerk Group

How Friedrich Vorwerk Group Has Been Performing

Friedrich Vorwerk Group could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to lift, which has kept the P/S from declining. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Friedrich Vorwerk Group will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Friedrich Vorwerk Group's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 21% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 36% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 3.8% each year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 0.06% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Friedrich Vorwerk Group is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

Story continues

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Looking at Friedrich Vorwerk Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Friedrich Vorwerk Group that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Friedrich Vorwerk Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.