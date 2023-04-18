Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 4.4x in the Software industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Couchbase, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BASE) P/S ratio of 4.6x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Couchbase's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been advantageous for Couchbase as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Couchbase?

Couchbase's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 25%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 88% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 17% per annum as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 13% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Couchbase's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Couchbase's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Couchbase currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. When we see a strong revenue outlook, with growth outpacing the industry, we can only assume potential uncertainty around these figures are what might be placing slight pressure on the P/S ratio. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Couchbase that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

