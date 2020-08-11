Are Investors Concerned With What's Going On At Castings (LON:CGS)?

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into Castings (LON:CGS), the trends above didn't look too great.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Castings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = UK£12m ÷ (UK£156m - UK£20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

Therefore, Castings has an ROCE of 9.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 12%.

View our latest analysis for Castings

roce More

In the above chart we have a measured Castings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Castings.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Castings Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Castings. To be more specific, the ROCE was 14% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Castings to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Castings is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 9.8% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Castings you'll probably want to know about.

While Castings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.