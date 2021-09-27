Investors in Colefax Group (LON:CFX) have made a decent return of 68% over the past year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) share price is 68% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 24% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 16% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Colefax Group was able to grow EPS by 111% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 68% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Colefax Group, despite the growth. Interesting.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Colefax Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 68% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Colefax Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

