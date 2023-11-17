Investors Give Cherry SE (ETR:C3RY) Shares A 34% Hiding

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Cherry SE (ETR:C3RY) share price has dived 34% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 57% share price decline.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Cherry's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Tech industry in Germany, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.8x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Cherry Has Been Performing

Recent times haven't been great for Cherry as its revenue has been falling quicker than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think the company's revenue trend will eventually fall in line with most others in the industry. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Cherry would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 14% decrease to the company's top line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 240% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would definitely welcome the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 14% each year over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 4.9% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Cherry's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Cherry's P/S

Cherry's plummeting stock price has brought its P/S back to a similar region as the rest of the industry. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Despite enticing revenue growth figures that outpace the industry, Cherry's P/S isn't quite what we'd expect. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

Having said that, be aware Cherry is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant.

