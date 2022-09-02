Investors in Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) have made a strong return of 106% over the past three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) share price has soared 104% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 6.3% over a week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 5.8% in a week.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Capital Bancorp was able to grow its EPS at 42% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 27% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 7.98 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Capital Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Capital Bancorp, it has a TSR of 106% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Capital Bancorp's total shareholder return last year was 6.5%. That's including the dividend. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 27% per year. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

