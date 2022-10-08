Investors in Breedon Group (LON:BREE) have unfortunately lost 43% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) share price is down 44% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 11%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 16% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Breedon Group share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 46%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Breedon Group's revenue is actually up 9.1% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Breedon Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 11% in the twelve months, Breedon Group shareholders did even worse, losing 43% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Breedon Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Breedon Group you should be aware of.

