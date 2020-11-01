Investors will want to fasten their seat belts for election week, analysts say

On Tuesday, Americans decide who will lead the country through a period of nearly unmatched uncertainty.

For investors who have been dealing with constant volatility ever since the pandemic arrived and switched off whole industries, Election Day is just the next upheaval on the horizon. But it’s a big one.

The two potential presidents have completely different plans for the future. And market watchers also will want to pay attention to Senate races, as the difference between a divided and unified government could totally reshape the investment landscape.

Here are the possible scenarios, and a few ways investors can prepare for any outcome.

How do elections affect the stock market?

While it’s impossible to predict exactly what will happen to the market, experts acknowledge a few common trends with elections.

“S&P 500 volatility has typically been higher in election years than in non-election years, as markets frequently reprice the probability of the future administration’s policies,” the JPMorgan Market Insights team wrote earlier this year.

As for the outcome, markets tend to react positively in the immediate aftermath of a Republican win, because the party’s policies are considered more market friendly.

“This is by no means a strong rule of thumb… Other significant geopolitical and economic events may carry more influence over the market’s direction” the JPMorgan team added.

In general, a change in control of the White House is more influential than which party ultimately wins the election. Analysts at U.S. Bank found that stock market gains averaged 6.5% when a president was re-elected or if one party kept control of the White House. Gains averaged just 5% when a new party came into power.

And expect to see a greater shift if one party sweeps its way to a unified government — a red or blue wave that captures the White House, Senate and House. At this point, the analysts say, a Republican sweep seems unlikely, while the chances of a Democratic sweep have grown.

What happens if Donald Trump is re-elected?

Among several reasonable scenarios, it’s possible that President Trump wins a second term, with Congress still split between a Democratic House and Republican Senate.

In other words, the status quo.

This scenario is seen as “marginally positive” for the markets, according to JPMorgan strategists. Market-friendly factors such as lower taxes and relaxed regulation would offset the impacts of ongoing trade tensions.

