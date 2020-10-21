Investors Who Bought Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 25%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) share price is 25% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 19% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Victory Capital Holdings grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 160%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 25% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Victory Capital Holdings as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.96.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Victory Capital Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Victory Capital Holdings boasts a total shareholder return of 26% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . That's better than the more recent three month gain of 0.3%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Victory Capital Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Victory Capital Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

