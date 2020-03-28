Investors Who Bought LawFinance (ASX:LAW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 88%

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held LawFinance Limited (ASX:LAW) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 88%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 61% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 60% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 30% in the same period.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

LawFinance wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.





The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:LAW Income Statement March 28th 2020

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered LawFinance's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that LawFinance's TSR, at -87% is higher than its share price return of -88%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, LawFinance shareholders did even worse, losing 58%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 34% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that LawFinance is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

