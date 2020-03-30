Investors Who Bought KKO International (EPA:ALKKO) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 60%

The KKO International SA (EPA:ALKKO) share price is down a rather concerning 36% in the last month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 60%.

Check out our latest analysis for KKO International

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With just €339,970 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers KKO International to have proven its business plan. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). Investors will be hoping that KKO International can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. We can see that they needed to raise more capital, and took that step recently despite the fact that it would have been dilutive to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some KKO International investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

KKO International had liabilities exceeding cash when it last reported, according to our data. That made it extremely high risk, in our view. So the fact that the stock is up 119% in the last year shows that the cash injection was a welcome one. Investors must really like its potential. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how KKO International's cash levels have changed over time.

ENXTPA:ALKKO Historical Debt March 30th 2020

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that KKO International shareholders have gained 60% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 18% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with KKO International (at least 3 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.