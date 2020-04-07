Investors Who Bought Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 91%

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Imagine if you held Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) for half a decade as the share price tanked 91%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 40% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 40% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 23% in the same period.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

We don't think Avalon Advanced Materials's revenue of CA$100,191 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Avalon Advanced Materials will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Avalon Advanced Materials investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Avalon Advanced Materials had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$5.2m when it last reported in November 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -38% per year, over 5 years , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Avalon Advanced Materials's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

TSX:AVL Historical Debt April 7th 2020

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 20% in the twelve months, Avalon Advanced Materials shareholders did even worse, losing 40%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 38% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Avalon Advanced Materials better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 7 warning signs with Avalon Advanced Materials (at least 3 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

