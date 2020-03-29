Investors Who Bought AusQuest (ASX:AQD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 60%

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example, after five long years the AusQuest Limited (ASX:AQD) share price is a whole 60% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 38% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 33% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 30% in the same period.

AusQuest recorded just AU$522,081 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that AusQuest will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. AusQuest has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

AusQuest had cash in excess of all liabilities of just AU$1.4m when it last reported (December 2019). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. That probably explains why the share price is down 17% per year, over 5 years. You can see in the image below, how AusQuest's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that AusQuest shareholders are down 38% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 17% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AusQuest better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with AusQuest (including 3 which is are a bit unpleasant) .

