Investors in Bitcoin Group (ETR:ADE) have unfortunately lost 76% over the last five years

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Bitcoin Group SE (ETR:ADE) for half a decade as the share price tanked 76%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 61% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 22% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 8.8% in the same timeframe.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

While the share price declined over five years, Bitcoin Group actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 8.4% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS. The impact of extraordinary items on profit is also playing a part in making EPS an unreliable guide to value.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

We don't think that the 0.5% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 19% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 24% in the twelve months, Bitcoin Group shareholders did even worse, losing 61% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 12% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Bitcoin Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

