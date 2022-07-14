Investors bid EQT (NYSE:EQT) up US$783m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 35%

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. But in three years the returns have been great. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 140% higher than it was. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Given that EQT didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

EQT's revenue trended up 17% each year over three years. That's a very respectable growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 34% per year over three years. The business has made good progress on the top line, but the market is extrapolating the growth. Some investors like to buy in just after a company becomes profitable, since that can be a powerful inflexion point.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of EQT, it has a TSR of 145% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that EQT shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 85% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for EQT you should be aware of.

