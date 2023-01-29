Investors in Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) have made a impressive return of 157% over the past three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) share price has soared 157% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 13% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 5.6% in 90 days).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Bicycle Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Bicycle Therapeutics' revenue trended up 14% each year over three years. That's a very respectable growth rate. It's fair to say that the market has acknowledged the growth by pushing the share price up 37% per year. It's hard to value pre-profit businesses, but it seems like the market has become a lot more optimistic about this one! It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Bicycle Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Bicycle Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Bicycle Therapeutics shareholders are down 41% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 7.7%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 37% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bicycle Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bicycle Therapeutics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

