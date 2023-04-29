Investors in Betmakers Technology Group (ASX:BET) have unfortunately lost 70% over the last year

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 70% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 29% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 31% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Betmakers Technology Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Betmakers Technology Group increased its revenue by 71%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 70% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Betmakers Technology Group shareholders are down 70% for the year, but the market itself is up 0.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Betmakers Technology Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Betmakers Technology Group .

But note: Betmakers Technology Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

