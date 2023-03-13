Investors in ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) have unfortunately lost 28% over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 33% over a half decade. Even worse, it's down 14% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 5.9% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

ATN International isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, ATN International grew its revenue at 10% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have seen the share price fall at 6% per year, for five years: a poor performance. Those who bought back then clearly believed in stronger growth - and maybe even profits. The lesson is that if you buy shares in a money losing company you could end up losing money.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for ATN International the TSR over the last 5 years was -28%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ATN International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 14% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with ATN International , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

