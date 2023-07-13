Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Lion Posim Berhad's (KLSE:LIONPSIM) Revenues

There wouldn't be many who think Lion Posim Berhad's (KLSE:LIONPSIM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Trade Distributors industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

Check out our latest analysis for Lion Posim Berhad

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

How Has Lion Posim Berhad Performed Recently?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Lion Posim Berhad as its revenue has been rising very briskly. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Lion Posim Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Lion Posim Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 30%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 76% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to decline by 0.4% over the next year, which puts the company's recent medium-term positive growth rates in a good light for now.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Lion Posim Berhad's P/S matches its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Lion Posim Berhad revealed its growing revenue over the medium-term hasn't helped elevate its P/S above that of the industry, which is surprising given the industry is set to shrink. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from outpacing the industry much like its revenue performance. One major risk is whether its revenue trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. The fact that the company's relative performance has not provided a kick to the share price suggests that some investors are anticipating revenue instability.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for Lion Posim Berhad (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here