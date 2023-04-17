Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Cano Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:CANO) Revenues

Cano Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:CANO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Healthcare industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.2x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does Cano Health's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been advantageous for Cano Health as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

How Is Cano Health's Revenue Growth Trending?

Cano Health's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 70%. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 14% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.7% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Cano Health's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

To us, it seems Cano Health currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. When we see strong growth forecasts like this, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Cano Health (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

