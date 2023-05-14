Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Airtasker Limited's (ASX:ART) Revenues

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.3x Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Interactive Media and Services companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 2.9x and even P/S higher than 5x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Airtasker Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Airtasker has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Airtasker?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Airtasker's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 41%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 105% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 19% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 7.4%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Airtasker's P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Airtasker's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

Having said that, be aware Airtasker is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

