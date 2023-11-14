Investors Aren't Buying Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TIENWAH) Revenues

When close to half the companies operating in the Commercial Services industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.4x, you may consider Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TIENWAH) as an attractive investment with its 0.5x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad Has Been Performing

For example, consider that Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 1.2%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 25% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 26% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this in mind, we understand why Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our examination of Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

