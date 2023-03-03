Investors Aren't Buying PTT Synergy Group Berhad's (KLSE:PTT) Earnings

PTT Synergy Group Berhad's (KLSE:PTT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 26x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

PTT Synergy Group Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For PTT Synergy Group Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like PTT Synergy Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 295% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 10% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's understandable that PTT Synergy Group Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that PTT Synergy Group Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for PTT Synergy Group Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than PTT Synergy Group Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

