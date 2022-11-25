Investors Aren't Buying Kim Loong Resources Berhad's (KLSE:KMLOONG) Earnings

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) as an attractive investment with its 10.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

View our latest analysis for Kim Loong Resources Berhad

pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Kim Loong Resources Berhad.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Kim Loong Resources Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 51% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 246% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 17% per annum during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.5% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Kim Loong Resources Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Kim Loong Resources Berhad's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Kim Loong Resources Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Kim Loong Resources Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that we have uncovered.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here