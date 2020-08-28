Investors Aren't Buying Australian Vintage Ltd's (ASX:AVG) Earnings

When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 19x, you may consider Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) as an attractive investment with its 11.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies, Australian Vintage has been doing quite well of late. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings are going to fall away like everyone else's soon. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Australian Vintage's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Australian Vintage's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 34% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 120% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 7.7% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 17% growth , the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Australian Vintage is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Australian Vintage maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Australian Vintage you should know about.

