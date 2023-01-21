Investors Appear Satisfied With Scout24 SE's (ETR:G24) Prospects

When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider Scout24 SE (ETR:G24) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 38.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Scout24 has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Scout24's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 10% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 706% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 52% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 6.1% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Scout24 is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Scout24 maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Scout24 you should be aware of.

