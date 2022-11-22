Investors Appear Satisfied With Eaton Corporation plc's (NYSE:ETN) Prospects

Eaton Corporation plc's (NYSE:ETN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.6x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

There hasn't been much to differentiate Eaton's and the market's earnings growth lately. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Eaton?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Eaton's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 11% gain to the company's bottom line. However, due to its less than impressive performance prior to this period, EPS growth is practically non-existent over the last three years overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 16% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.9% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Eaton is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Eaton's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Eaton's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Eaton has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

