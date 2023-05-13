Investors in Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) have seen strong returns of 103% over the past five years

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. It has returned a market beating 86% in that time. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 24% drop, in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Alliance Aviation Services actually saw its EPS drop 27% per year.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

In contrast revenue growth of 11% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Alliance Aviation Services is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Alliance Aviation Services' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Alliance Aviation Services' TSR of 103% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.7% in the last year, Alliance Aviation Services shareholders lost 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 15%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alliance Aviation Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Alliance Aviation Services has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

