Over the last month the ad pepper media International N.V. (ETR:APM) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 32%. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 53% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

On a more encouraging note the company has added €4.5m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

ad pepper media International wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

ad pepper media International's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 11%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. In the absence of profits, it's not unreasonable that the share price fell 53%. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We don't generally like to own companies with falling revenues and no profits, so we're pretty cautious of this one, at the moment.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that ad pepper media International shareholders are down 53% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.5%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ad pepper media International better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with ad pepper media International , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

