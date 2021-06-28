InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) is Serving as Official Media Sponsor for Roth Capital Partners’ Healthcare Private Company Forum

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating once again with Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”) on the occasion of their Virtual Healthcare Private Company Forum.



Renowned for hosting some of the world’s largest investor conferences dedicated to both public and privately held corporations, Roth’s Healthcare Private Company Forum promises to be an exceptional event, featuring a diverse selection of healthcare companies drawn from across the biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medical technologies verticals. IBN, operating in its capacity as the conference’s media sponsor, is furthering the distribution of content generated for the event.

“Our team is excited to be collaborating once again with the Roth Capital team for today’s Virtual Healthcare Private Company Forum,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We are leveraging our communications solutions to heighten visibility of the event and also widen the reach to additional investor audiences who would be interested in learning more about the participating companies.”

The conference will feature discussion panels moderated by Roth Capital Partners research analysts and designed to present attendees with a series of novel insights into some of the latest developments within the healthcare space. These panels will touch upon a number of topics, including “Novel Approaches to Tumor Eradication,” “Natural Killer Cell Approaches to Eradicate Tumors,” and the “Next Wave of Psychedelic Drug Developers.”

IBN and InvestorWire (“IW”), a next-generation press portal that uniquely amplifies the visibility of announcements and corporate messages, are driving awareness of the event with nationally distributed wire-grade press releases through a syndication network of over 5,000 downstream publishers such as MarketWatch and International Business Times, as well as through many different social media distribution channels that today reach a collective following of 2+ million likes and followers.

Story continues

For more information about the Roth Virtual Healthcare Private Company Forum, visit www.roth.com/healthcareprivateday

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire (“NW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



