Investor Windhorst wants to list Hertha Berlin - German magazine

BERLIN (Reuters) - German investor Lars Windhorst wants to list Bundesliga soccer club Hertha Berlin, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing people close to Windhorst.

Windhorst bought a 37.5% stake in Hertha Berlin through Tennor for 125 million euros (£112.5 million), the investment firm announced last month, seven months after the private equity firm KKR divested its 36% stake in the club.

A spokesman for Tennor on Thursday declined to comment on "market speculation". A Hertha Berlin representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tennor has previously said it would increase investment in players for the team, enhance its digital strategy and market the the club better globally.

Hertha, who play in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, won the German league title twice in the early 1930s but has failed to reach such heights since the formation of the Bundesliga in 1963. Their best Bundesliga season was a runners-up finish in the 1974-75 season.

In the 1990s Germany "teen tycoon" Windhorst was lauded as a symbol of a new pioneering spirit by Chancellor Helmut Kohl. However, several of his companies folded when the tech bubble burst and his investments have since achieved mixed performance.









