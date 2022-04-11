Investor sells big stakes in Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank - bookrunner FILE PHOTO: A logo of a branch of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen in Cologne, Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - An undisclosed investor is selling shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, a bookrunner said on Monday, stakes that amount to more than 5% in Germany's top two lenders.

The sale is for 116 million shares of Deutsche Bank and for 72.5 million shares of Commerzbank, according to a note announcing the sale.

In recent months, U.S. investor Cerberus began to shed its large stakes in both banks. A spokesperson for Cerberus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Potter)