Investor Ryan Cohen takes stake in Nordstrom - WSJ

·2 min read
The company logo for Nordstrom Inc, is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Activist investor Ryan Cohen is racking up a sizable stake in Nordstrom Inc and plans to urge the department-store chain to make changes to its board after a decline in share prices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

He is looking to engage with Nordstrom's management about a targeted board refresh that he believes can support cost-cutting efforts as sales decline, WSJ said, adding that he is one of the top-five nonfamily shareholders of the company.

Cohen wants to replace at least one director at Nordstrom, with an eye on former Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Chief Mark Tritton, who chairs the compensation committee and whom Cohen views as conflicted and unqualified, the newspaper said.

The billionaire investor believes it is inappropriate for Tritton, who used to work at Nordstrom from 2009 to 2016, to be deciding compensation for Nordstrom family members who are executives at the company, as he used to work around them, according to WSJ. Tritton has served as a director at Nordstrom since April 2020.

Cohen has previously traveled to Seattle, where Nordstrom is based, to meet with members of the family and learn more about the business, WSJ said.

Both Cohen and Nordstrom did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The department store chain in September last year adopted a "poison pill" to prevent investors from amassing 10% or more of its shares, after Mexican department store chain Liverpool disclosed a 9.9% passive stake in Nordstrom.

Cohen also had a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, which he sold in August, following a stunning rally in the stock. He stood to earn a profit before taxes of between $55 million and $60 million on the sale, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Christopher Cushing)

Latest Stories

  • Billionaire Cohen builds stake in Nordstrom, urges board shakeup

    Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen is building a large stake in Nordstrom Inc and plans to push the upscale retailer to shake up its board as its performance has lagged behind rivals, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Cohen, who built his fortune by co-founding online pet retailer Chewy Inc and cemented it with investments in videogame retailer GameStop and Apple Inc, would like to replace at least one director on Nordstrom's 10-member board, the people said. He appears to be taking at aim at Mark Tritton, who chairs the compensation committee and has served as a director since 2020.

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company

    The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: GOBankingRates' Best CD Accounts of...

  • Toronto announces more speed cameras, says machines being turned off is a rarity

    City officials announced Thursday that 25 more cameras are being installed as part of Toronto's automated speed enforcement program, in an effort to get motorists to slow down in problem areas. The new cameras will now make for a total of 75 across the city, coming after workers installed 90-day warning signs in the areas where they'll be installed. Here's a list of where they will be. At a news conference Thursday morning, Mayor John Tory said the city is on track for 150 automated speed enforc

  • Man sues woman who rejected him for $3m over ‘emotional trauma’

    The man also filed a $22,000 lawsuit against the woman for allegedly breaching their agreement about their relationship

  • Euronav sees China pickup as sales beat forecast on crude tanker recovery

    (Reuters) -Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav on Thursday flagged rising demand from China after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales driven by large crude tanker recovery and good seasonal demand for crude. One of the largest oil tanker companies in the world, Euronav said it saw stronger oil demand from China following the Lunar New Year holiday and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in early January. "We are very optimistic about the fact that the economy will grow massively compared to the previous quarter," De Stoop said in a call with analysts.

  • UPDATE 2-Coinbase wins dismissal of lawsuit claiming it sold tokens illegally

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit by Coinbase Global Inc customers who accused the cryptocurrency exchange of selling unregistered securities and failing to register as a broker-dealer. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said customers who transacted on the Coinbase and Coinbase Pro trading platforms could not show that the company sold or held title to the 79 tokens, a form of digital asset, they traded. Customers said that unlike platforms that match buyers and sellers, Coinbase acted as an "intermediary," making it the "actual seller" of the tokens.

  • California bill would fine social media companies for child harm, illegal gun sales

    California lawmakers this year will consider a measure that would fine social media companies for using algorithms that influence children to harm themselves or others and that prompt people to buy illegal guns.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • This Social Security Error Cost One Person $300K — Could It Happen to You?

    It might sound like a good problem to have -- getting overpaid by Social Security because of some error in calculation -- but it can be very costly if you don't follow the right procedures. As Forbes...

  • Alphabet disappoints on sales as ad business slips after pandemic run-up

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc on Thursday posted fourth-quarter profit and sales short of Wall Street expectations as Google's advertising clients pulled back spending from a period of pandemic-led excess. Shares of Alphabet were down nearly 5% in after-hours trading, after losing about 40% of their value in 2022. "We are committed to investing responsibly with great discipline and defining areas where we can operate more cost- effectively," Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told analysts on a call to discuss the company's results.

  • Sanctions aren't keeping name brands out of Russia. Why not?

    Western sanctions aren’t keeping iPhones off Russian shelves or Hollywood films out of Moscow’s theaters. “Parallel imports” are making Russia’s economy more resilient than expected.

  • Exclusive-Tesla to raise Shanghai output after price cuts stoke demand -memo

    Tesla plans to step up output at its Shanghai plant over the next two months to meet demand ignited by aggressive price cuts on its best-selling models, according to a planning memo seen by Reuters and a person with knowledge of the plan. The automaker plans to produce a weekly average of nearly 20,000 units at its Shanghai factory in February and March, according to the memo, which detailed output plans for Tesla's most productive and profitable manufacturing hub. That level of production would take the plant's output to roughly its rate in September, when it turned out 82,088 Model 3 and Model Y cars, according to data from China Passenger Car Association.

  • Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis

    Not many people would pass up the opportunity to retire early. In fact, there's an entire movement built around the idea of early retirement – Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE). Need help planning for retirement? Consider working with a fiduciary … Continue reading → The post Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Job market still hot, December openings rise to 11 million

    U.S. job openings rose to 11 million in December, delivering a setback to the Federal Reserve's effort to cool a hot job market. Openings were up from 10.44 million in November and were the highest since July, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. For 18 straight months, employers have posted at least 10 million openings — a level never reached before 2021 in Labor Department data going back to 2000.

  • US Fed signals more rate rises to come as Powell says: ‘The job is not done’

    The US economy still faces more punishing rate rises even as inflation slows rapidly, the head of the Federal Reserve has warned.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.