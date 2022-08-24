Investor payouts hit record high as energy companies cash in on crisis

petrol price energy company - Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

Investor payouts have hit a record high as energy companies cash in on the oil and gas crisis which has left households facing soaring bills.

Global dividends surged 11.3pc to an all-time quarterly high of $544.8bn (£463.2bn) in the second quarter of 2022, according to investment firm Janus Henderson, as soaring cash flows from high oil prices funded chunky payouts.

Energy behemoths BP, Shell and British Gas owner Centrica are among those to have announced massive profits, dividend payments and share buybacks in the past month after benefiting from huge rises in the oil and gas market.

Janus Henderson said oil producers contributed over two fifths of year-on-year dividend growth after increasing payouts by 106pc over the second quarter. Surging oil prices drove $14bn of increases, half of which came from Petrobras in Brazil, the largest dividend payer in the world over the quarter, and much of the rest from Ecopetrol in Colombia.

Broken down by region, Canadian dividends reached a new record after being boosted by oil producers while dividends in Norway were driven by a doubling of oil producer Equinor’s payout. Dividends were also driven off the back of surging oil payouts in the UK, where they rose by just over a quarter.

The figures emerge after billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos revealed that it made £474m in profits from its oil and gas business last year after turmoil in the energy markets sent prices soaring.

Revenues at Ineos UK E&P Holdings, which operates and owns oil and gas fields in the North Sea, more than tripled in 2021 to £515m, according to its latest accounts. Shell has also posted record profits of almost £9.5bn for the second quarter amid spiralling energy prices.

Industry chiefs have voiced concern that European countries could be forced into energy rationing this winter. New forecasts warn that the energy price cap in the UK will hit £6,500 a year in April - almost £500 higher than previously feared - after a fresh surge in gas prices.

European natural gas prices fluctuated this week amid further signs soaring energy bills are hitting economic activity.

Benchmark prices were trading above €290 per megawatt-hour after settling at a record high on Monday. Prices are almost seven times higher than they were at this time last year.