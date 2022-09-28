Investor Day: Nexity presents its "IMAGINE 2026" strategic plan for a new profitable and responsible growth cycle

  • >20% market share in Residential Real Estate by 2030

  • >€6 billion in revenue and >€500 million in current operating income in 2026

  • Group net debt under control: leverage <2.5 x EBITDA (2022-2026)1

  • Dividend ≥ €2.50 per share for each financial year over the 2022–2026 period

  • At least 30% reduction in CO2 emissions per sq.m delivered by 20262

 

Paris, Wednesday 28 September 2022, 7.30 am CEST

Nexity is holding an investor day today to present its strategy as a global real estate operator for a new growth cycle over the 2022-2026 period.

Véronique Bédague, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our leading position across real estate markets, our size and our dense network, allow us to take advantage of significant real estate and environmental changes. Our growth ambitions are based on the evolution of our model as a global real estate operator, based on two market trends: the shift in value from product to use and the acceleration of the sustainable city model. I am confident in the commitment and the quality of the teams to seize these growth opportunities. »

The acceleration of the sustainable city model offers Nexity a significant opportunity to gain market share in real estate development thanks to its dense network and the development of new decarbonated products more sober in use.

To capture the shift from product to use, Nexity can capitalise on its expertise in managed real estate to address individuals and institutional investors attracted by an offer with secured returns. The profitable expansion of student residences and coworking is accelerating and will be complemented by co-living and managed residential real estate offers in response to a tight rental market.

In a context of significant change in lifestyles and usage patterns, the development of a new service offering will stay with clients throughout their real estate life. Nexity develops a world of experiences aimed at building a loyal and valued community of customers and investors. Customised offers are proposed through an open ecosystem “My Nexity”, constantly enriched with new real estate services and products distributed by Nexity or by third parties.


AMBITION

The Group confirms its "guidance" for 2022

  • >14% market share in Residential Real Estate in an expected market of 130,000 units

  • >€4.6 billion in revenue and current operating margin around 8%

In addition, Nexity announced today the following medium-term objectives:

  • >20% market share in Residential Real Estate by 2030

  • >€6 billion in revenue and >€500 million in current operating income by 2026

  • Group net debt under control: net financial debt before lease obligations <2.5 x EBITDA (2022-2026)3

  • Dividend ≥ €2.50 per share for each financial year over the 2022–2026 period

This ambition assumes stability in the new home market, in line with the track record of the last 10 years, in which Nexity is expected to continue to grow organically its market share to more than 20% by 2030.

In addition, Nexity aims at remaining the leader in real estate decarbonation and being one of the companies most committed to its positive impact on biodiversity:

  • 42% reduction in CO2 emissions per sq.m by 20304

  • 100% of employees trained in the Climate collage (“La Fresque du Climat”)

  • 100% of 2024 deliveries having investigated the limitation of soil sealing

  • 100% of operations delivered in 2023 vegetated with biodiversity requirements

***

Financial Calendar & Practical Informations

Q3 2022 Business activity and revenue (after market close)

Wednesday 26 October 2022

 

 

The presentation accompanying this conference will be available on the Group's website from 29 September 2022.

Disclaimer
The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Section 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.22-0248 on 6 April 2022, could have an impact on the Group’s operations and the Company’s ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information.

NEXITY, LIFE TOGETHER
With nearly 8,000 employees and €4.6 billion in revenue in 2021, Nexity is France’s leading global real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our strategy as a global real estate operator is designed to serve all our clients individuals, companies, institutional investors and local authorities. Our corporate purpose ‘life together’ expresses our commitment to create for them, sustainable spaces, neighbourhoods and cities, that make it possible to forge and re-establish links. Nexity is notably classified for the fourth year in a row, France’s number-one low-carbon project owner by BBCA, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), Best Workplaces 2021 and certified Great Place to Work® in September 2022.
Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

CONTACTS
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor relations / +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02 – investorrelations@nexity.fr
Cyril Rizk – PR Manager / +33 (0)6 73 49 72 61 – presse@nexity.fr

1 EBITDA after leases

2 Variation compared to 2019 in emissions related to the life cycle of delivered buildings (scope 3 residential and commercial development), in CO2 eq. per sq.m
3 EBITDA after leases
4 Variation in 2030 compared to 2019 in emissions related to the life cycle of delivered buildings (scope 3 residential and commercial development), in CO2 eq. per sq.m

