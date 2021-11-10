INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Investigates Honeywell International Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – HON

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Honeywell International Inc. (“Honeywell” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HON) breached their fiduciary duties to Honeywell and its shareholders. If you are a Honeywell shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Honeywell’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Honeywell in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Honeywell, and whether Honeywell and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On July 18, 2019, Honeywell announced that it was under investigation by U.S. and Brazilian regulators for possible violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in relation to former third-party workers from its Honeywell UOP business in Brazil relating to Petróleo Brasileiro SA. U.S. regulators are also examining a matter involving a foreign Honeywell subsidiary’s prior engagement of Unaoil S.A.M. in Algeria. On October 22, 2021, Honeywell announced it recorded a charge of $160 million to cover an expected loss related to bribery investigations by U.S. and Brazilian authorities.

If you are a Honeywell shareholder, you may have legal claims against Honeywell's directors and officers.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

