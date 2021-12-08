INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (“Comtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CMTL). The investigation concerns whether the board breached its fiduciary duties shareholders.



This investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Comtech securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

