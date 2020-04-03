INVESTOR ALERT: April Deadline Approaching for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Class Action

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Sokolove Law announces an investigation into a securities class action lawsuit filed against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, (APC), (APC) on behalf shareholders. APC investors who purchased at least 100,000 shares between February 20, 2015 to May 2, 2017 who are interested in learning more about the class action lawsuit should call 800-584-6030 to explore their legal rights. The April deadline is approaching, time is extremely limited- shareholders are encouraged to call without delay.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is an energy company that develops natural gas and oil resources in the United States and across the world. As of August 2019, Anadarko became an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Prior to the acquisition, Anadarko common stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "APC".

The lawsuit alleges that in 2009, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation discovered the "Shenandoah" oil field in the Gulf of Mexico. It is alleged that after drilling exploratory wells for the period of eight years, the Defendants made multiple positive statements about the value and prospects of the Shenandoah oil field and other assets. The lawsuit also alleges that, between February 20, 2015 to May 2, 2017, the Defendants misrepresented or failed to disclose; (1) that the Company lacked effective internal control over their financial reporting and (2) that the value of the Shenandoah assets and its potential success were overstated.

If you purchased at least 100,000 shares of APC stock between February 20, 2015 to May 2, 2017 call our experienced case managers now at 800-584-6030 to discuss your legal rights in this securities fraud class action lawsuit. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is April 20, 2020.

The class has not been certified yet. You are not represented by an attorney until certification occurs. If you do not take action you can remain an absent class member. There is no required minimum number of shares to be a class member.

