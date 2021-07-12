INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Athira Pharma, Inc. ('Athira' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ:ATHA) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in September 2020 (the 'IPO'), or between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021, both dates inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 20, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Research performed by Athira CEO and President Leen Kawas was tainted by scientific misconduct. Kawas allegedly engaged in the manipulation of key data in the research through the manipulation of Western blot images. The tainted research was of critical importance to the Company's efforts to develop treatments for Alzheimer's. The Company's research and development efforts were based on invalid data. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Athira, investors suffered damages.

