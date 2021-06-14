INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against RLX Technology Inc. ('RLX' or 'the Company') (NYSE:RLX) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 22, 2021 initial public offering (the 'IPO'), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 9, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. RLX misstated and omitted facts in its offering documents related to its exposure to the Chinese government's campaign to create a national standard for e-cigarettes that would bring them in line with traditional tobacco products such as cigarettes. The Company's financials were not as strong as the offering documents projected and were not indicative of future performance. Based on these facts, the offering documents were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about RLX, investors suffered damages.

