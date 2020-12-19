New Year, New Investments: 3 Stocks Set to Soar in 2021

new year 2021

This last year has been the worst for many. Whether it was your physical health, mental health, financial health, or all three at risk of collapsing, 2020 has proven incredibly trying. But now that this dumpster fire of a year is almost behind us, it’s time to look towards the future.

Next year may still be bleak but not as bleak as 2020. In 2021, we will see many people get the COVID-19 vaccine. While there will still be dips and dives in cases, overall, the virus should hopefully begin to fade. Analysts believe most Canadians will have the vaccine available between September 2021 and June 2022, with the entire world finally receiving it by 2024. But the first dip in cases should start next year.

So, that makes it a great time to look for top stocks that can ring in the New Year on a high note. Some I would consider are Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX:KL)(NYSE:KL), Cargojet (TSX:CJT), and Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP).

Kirkland Lake

The U.S. dollar will likely continue to trade down for a while. The market crash back in March is very likely the first of several crashes we will see as the world tries to pay down its debt. This is why gold has seen such an increase in investment. But instead of investing in streaming companies, it might be time to consider mines.

A perfect example is Kirkland Lake. The company has been making several acquisitions to create a diverse portfolio around the world. Rather than depend on mines in one country, it now has mines in many to pick up the slack. Gold production has surged, with revenue jumping 49% year over year during the last earnings report.

Yet right now, Kirkland trades at a 7% discount year to date. That means you can pick up this stock now and likely see another surge when the market crashes. But it will likely continue to grow for decades to come, making it the perfect stock to buy and hold.

Cargojet

Another company that was able to take advantage of a poor market is Cargojet. While other airlines saw a drop due to the pandemic, Cargojet saw an increase as e-commerce boomed. This will likely continue to be the case for the foreseeable future. E-commerce was already set to outpace retail, but now many believe that will happen a lot sooner; potentially by 2030. That leaves plenty of room for Cargojet to grow.

Story continues

The stock continues to be a winner, with revenue growing year over year by 38% during the latest earnings report. Meanwhile, shares are up 116% year to date! The company has plenty lined up for investors to look forward to, so when a dip happens, it might be a great time to pick up the stock.

Shopify

And, of course, there’s Shopify. The e-commerce giant continues to surpass analyst expectations, most recently with revenue jumping 96% year over year! While this will likely slow, as merchant sign ups slow as well, it’s still a great sign of recurring revenue now and in the future.

The company continues to be full of surprises, so investors should absolutely try and pick up this stock on a drip. Shares are up 162% year to date as of writing, and 3.785% since its initial public offering. As e-commerce grows, Shopify should be at the forefront as a winner next year and decades from now.

The post New Year, New Investments: 3 Stocks Set to Soar in 2021 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

More reading

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns shares of CARGOJET INC. and Shopify. Tom Gardner owns shares of Shopify. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CARGOJET INC., Shopify, and Shopify.

The Motley Fool’s purpose is to help the world invest, better. Click here now for your free subscription to Take Stock, The Motley Fool Canada’s free investing newsletter. Packed with stock ideas and investing advice, it is essential reading for anyone looking to build and grow their wealth in the years ahead. Motley Fool Canada 2020