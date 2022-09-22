InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses LOVE Pharma’s Launch of its Love Pharma Online Shop, a Fully Integrated e-Commerce Platform Featuring its Proprietary Products, BLOOM and Auralief

InvestmentPitch Media and Love Pharma Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOVE Pharma (CSE:LUV) (FSE:G1Q0), an international sexual health and wellness company, has launched its Love Pharma online shop, a fully integrated e-commerce platform featuring its proprietary products, BLOOM and Auralief. From the company’s new e-commerce platform ( https://lovepharmashop.com ), consumers can directly purchase the company’s products.



The technology infrastructure and applications are designed to leverage social and digital media campaigns independently, thereby driving specific consumers directly to individual online landing pages where they can seamlessly purchase the different products such as Auralief and Bloom at https://auraliefstrips.com and https://bloomarousal.com .

Joshua Maurice, COO, stated: “This proprietary online store will be deployed for LOVE's over-the-counter therapeutics arm, for which the Company has 6 exclusive licenses, as previously announced. During the initial soft-launch phase, we are focused on direct-to-consumer sales, supported by integrated social media and digital marketing campaigns. The second phase of B2B sales will build on the success of our B2C marketing and awareness strategies. We are constantly assessing results to establish the most effective B2B launch using our proprietary e-commerce platform.”

Love Pharma recently announced a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics. This investment was not to be interpreted as an official relationship or strategic alliance as it was primarily based upon the LOVE Pharma’s interest in innovative drug delivery technology, such as transdermal patches, which can reduce side effects, transforming patient outcomes with established, approved medicines allowing for streamlined market entry with long term IP protections.

Joshua Maurice, COO, added: "Love Pharma looks forward to building upon its strategic investment in Starton. While there is no promise or guarantee in regard to the outcome of the investment for Love Pharma investors, there is significant opportunity for the Company considering the robust catalog of IP and innovation Starton has diligently developed and continues to advance going forward."

In order to grow its shareholder base, the company is in the process of applying for an OTC listing in the United States and has entered into new marketing and investor relations agreements. The company is well funded, having recently raised more than $2 million, with its shares currently trading at $0.02.

For more information, please visit the company’s website www.love-pharma.com , contact Zach Stadnyk, CEO, at 604-343-2977 or by email at investors@love-pharma.com .

