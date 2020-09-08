Investment Outlook: Back to the future

Press release

Stockholm, September 8, 2020

The stock market has had a dramatic year. After a strong start, it plunged at record speed by more than 30 per cent. Since then it has shown a very strong performance, with very few corrections given the great uncertainty prevailing about the coronavirus pandemic, economic growth and politics.



“The gigantic liquidity injections and asset purchases carried out by central banks, as well as the enormous fiscal stimulus packages launched by governments, were of crucial importance to the sharp recovery in the stock market and the stabilisation of the economic situation”, says Fredrik Öberg, Chief Investment Officer, Private Banking.



We are continuing to write theme articles about important developments related to sustainable investments. In this September issue of Investment Outlook, we analyse the environmental advantages and technical potential of hydrogen to become a vital piece of the puzzle in the transition to a carbon dioxide emission-free economy.



The United Nations expects the number of people in the world aged 80 and older to triple between 2019 and 2050. In our second theme article, we look more closely at the effects of ageing populations, as well as the opportunities and challenges this will bring.



Investment Outlook can be read in its entirety or as a 2-page summary at seb.se/investmentoutlook report .







