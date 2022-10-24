Investment Management Compliance Manual with Guidance on SEC Registration and Inspections, Advertising, Portfolio Turnover & Much More

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Management Compliance Manual" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dodd-Frank Act is full of items that will affect investment advisers. Do you know how you will keep up on the progress of those proposals? Plus, the SEC has tightened the rules that require investment advisers to submit to surprise examinations at their own expense. Do you know how those new rules will affect your firm's standing? The Investment Management Compliance Guide is the guide you need to stay in compliance and prevent costly fines and penalties.

The Investment Management Compliance Guide is an invaluable guide for chief compliance officers (CCOs) to help them achieve and maintain compliance with all applicable securities laws and regulations. Coverage includes Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration and inspections; advertising and solicitation; liquidity and portfolio turnover; trading practices; Employee Retirement Income Security Act, fiduciary responsibilities; commodities regulation; personal trading prohibitions; subchapter M; contractual arrangements; the SEC, Department of Labor (DOL), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and state Blue Sky enforcement powers. The Guide spells out what you need to know to ensure compliance and avoid needless exposure to regulatory pressure, noncompliance penalties and lawsuits. Newsletters and Guide updates will keep you current on the latest SEC, CFTC and DOL regulations, enforcement practices and policies, court decisions and risk prevention procedures.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Intro - Commonly Used Acronyms and Abbreviations

  • Tab 100 - Overview of the Industry

  • Tab 200 - Investment Advisers

  • Tab 300 - Investment Company: Definitions and Exemptions

  • Tab 400 - Registered Investment Company: Organization and Structure

  • Tab 500 - Registered Investment Company Operational Practices

  • Tab 600 - Registered Investment Company Sales Practices & Advertising

  • Tab 700 - Alternatives to Registered Investment Company Structure

  • Tab 800 - ERISA Restrictions

  • Tab 900 - Regulation of Commodities

  • Tab 1000 - Enforcement

  • Tab 1100 - Hedge Funds

  • App. I - Investment Advisers Act of 1940 & Rules

  • App. II - Investment Company Act of 1940 & Rules

  • App. III - Related Statutes, Rules & Notices (Selected Sections)

  • App. IV - Agency Releases

  • App. V - Forms and Schedules

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmdrbe

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Calgary Surge unveiled as Canadian Elite Basketball League's newest franchise

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Wednesday that its Calgary franchise, which was recently relocated from Guelph, will be known as the Surge. The nickname was chosen following an online campaign and unveiled by five-time Canadian Screen Award winner and Calgary native Andrew Phung. Usman Tahir Jutt, CEO of Calgary company Chirp, and Jason Ribeiro, a doctoral researcher at the University of Calgary, were introduced as the team owners. "[I] am humbled by the opportunity to give back t

  • Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final for back-to-back ATP Tour titles

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been on quite a roll of late. The Montreal native defeated Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second consecutive ATP Tour title win at the European Open on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open last week. "It's amazing you know, to win again, back-to-back tournaments, and to win for the first time here in Antwerp [Belgium] against a player like Sebi [Korda] who is a fantastic player — one of the great

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • 19 years ago, St. John's was denied a chance to be part of NBA history — and these fans haven't forgotten

    On a night in late October 2003, thousands of people crowded into a new arena in downtown St. John's to watch NBA history: the rookie debut of LeBron James — then an 18-year-old rookie but today a global icon with multiple championships and MVP titles. Instead, fans were left heartbroken — and 19 years later, some want to see the fulfilment of a promise made on that disappointing night. On Oct. 23, 2003, the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers descended on Newfoundland and Labrador's capital

  • Carter Verhaeghe scores twice, Panthers beat Flyers 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for good. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots for the Panthers, who have won three of four to open the season. Travis Konency, James van Riemsdyk and Nick Seeler scored for Philadelphia. Kevin Hayes had two

  • Faulk scores 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Kraken, 4-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist to help St. Louis improve to 2-0, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. Will Borgen,

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • CF Montreal suffers 3-1 loss to defending champ New York City FC in MLS Cup playoffs

    MONTREAL — Defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC used experience and pressure to keep their run at another title alive. NYCFC built off its early momentum to halt CF Montreal's playoff run with a 3-1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. Maximiliano Moralez, Héber and Talles Magno all scored for the visitors, who took a 3-0 lead before the home team could get on the board. Djordje Mihailovic scored the lone goal for Montreal. Montreal got off to a nervy start, unable to keep

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Nunavik's 1st permanent skate park provides tumbles, laughs, outlet for kids

    Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa

  • Best moments from Raptors' wild season-opening win over Cavs

    Kicking off the season with a big comeback win over an elite Eastern Conference foe made for a fun night in Toronto. Here's what stood out most.

  • Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. “It’s a game of runs. I like how we stayed with it, the resiliency that we showed,” Durant said. “We were up double-digits and we let them come back twice. It was an up and down game, but we just kept fighting.” Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors wi

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • NHL's Kim Davis hopes next Hockey Canada board is 'diverse and inclusive'

    Kim Davis sees only one path forward for Hockey Canada. The NHL's executive vice-president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs watched from afar as revelation after damning revelation emerged throughout a scandal-filled spring, summer and fall over how the sport's most powerful national organization handled sexual assault allegations. And following last week's developments — Scott Smith left Hockey Canada as president and CEO, while the entire board of directors stepped

  • Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program

    DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when he's cleared to compete for the Red Wings. The 26-year-old Vrana had a goal and an assist in Saturday's win at New Jersey. Two days later, the team said he di

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • 5 best active Canadian NFL players

    The NFL is ripe with Canadian talent these days. Here are the best of the best.

  • McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins' four-point nights lead Oilers to 6-4 win over Hurricanes

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game skid with a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-2-0). Jack Campbell had 36 saves in the victory. Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick and Martin Necas added another goal for the Hurricanes (3-1-0), who suffered their first defeat of the season. Sebastian Aho added th