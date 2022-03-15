Investment firm Mill Road urges Big Lots to sell itself

March 15 (Reuters) - Investment firm Mill Road Capital has urged Big Lots Inc's board to pursue a sale of the discount home furnishing chain, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

Mill Road, which disclosed a 5.1% stake in the retailer, said a sale could maximize shareholder value at an assumed purchase price of $55 to $70 per share, which represents a premium of 72% to 119% to Big Lots stock's Monday's close.

Shares in Big Lots rose 16% to $37.04 in afternoon trading.

Same-store sales at the company rose by 13.2% for fiscal year ended Jan. 29, compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Big Lots said earlier this month that it was on track to open 50 net new stores in 2022 with a long-term goal of more than 500. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)