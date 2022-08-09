Investment bank Berenberg cuts 5pc of staff as recession chill hits the City

Simon Foy
·2 min read
Berenberg bank london
Berenberg bank london

A major European investment bank is axing more than 5pc of employees in London as a recession chill hits the City.

Bosses at Berenberg, Germany’s oldest lender, told staff on Monday that around 30 jobs will be cut as dealmaking dries up and recession fears mount, The Telegraph can reveal.

The bank currently has around 500 employees in London, a Berenberg spokesman said, including administrative staff and those working in its private wealth arm.

Berenberg is one of the first investment banks in the City to trim its headcount as the economic outlook darkens. The Bank of England warned last week that the UK is set to face a 15-month recession from the end of this year.

Stock market listings and equity raises — both big revenue drivers for boutique investment banks like Berenberg — have already ground to a halt since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

In an email to staff on Monday, seen by The Telegraph, David Mortlock, Berenberg’s managing partner, said: “Clearly 2022 is a much more challenging environment. In terms of equity issuance, it’s the quietest year since 2003 and one of the biggest [year-on-year] declines ever.

“In response, we have taken steps to ensure the cost base of our investment bank is appropriate. We materially slowed hiring at the beginning of the year, reset our US business in June and have now adjusted our European platform. We have also taken action to reduce central costs across the bank.

“Although many of these decisions are difficult, acting early and decisively means we can be confident in the sustainability and gearing of our business heading into 2023 and beyond.”

In June, Berenberg laid off nearly one-third of bankers in its New York office, around 50 employees, citing difficult market conditions.

The job cuts highlight how rapidly the fortunes of City investment banks have deteriorated after a highly lucrative post-pandemic boom in dealmaking last year.

Berenberg is coming off a record year for its investment bank, where advisory fees and equity trading revenue hit €471.6m, an increase of more than a third.

Last year, Mr Mortlock took home €20m (£16.6m) after the best twelve months in Berenberg's 432-year history.

A spokesman said: “After the reduction of 50 jobs in the USA, communicated in June, there are currently no other major changes in the number of employees beyond the usual adjustments that always take place.

“We have postponed the staff growth planned at the beginning of the year for the time being due to geopolitical events and developments in the markets.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Commonwealth Games close a hectic stretch of competition for Canadian athletes

    Separated by eight time zones, but only four days, Sarah Mitton and her Canadian teammates barely had time to do laundry and repack between the world track and field championships and the Commonwealth Games. Mitton, who captured gold in women's shot put at the Games in Birmingham, England, was surprised by the physical and emotional toll of competing in two big events back-to-back. "It's funny, I thought it was going to be easier than it was," said the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S. "I was like

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Ashleigh Buhai wins Women's British Open after playoff

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — After seeing a five-shot lead slip away in the final round, Ashleigh Buhai still managed to secure a first major title at the Women's British Open. Buhai kept her composure to beat In Gee Chun — and the setting sun — in a playoff at Muirfield on Sunday for her first career victory in an LPGA Tour event. With the light fading, the South African golfer made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt, while Chun settled for a bo

  • Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test

    EDMONTON — Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place. Nathan Gaucher, Mason McTavish, Kent Johnson and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadians who led 3-1 after 40 minutes but had to fend off a spirited Sweden comeback in the third period. Theodor Niederbach, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and

  • Coach Bob Bradley believes Toronto FC now has framework in place to build off

    Bob Bradley knew what he was getting into at Toronto FC. An astute soccer brain with a vested interest in Toronto given son Michael has called it home since 2014, the veteran coach had watched the club closely from afar. He knew he faced a massive clean-up job taking over last November in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021. "I have avoided all year being specific about anybody who's not here any more and I'm not going to change that. But there was a lot to undo around here," said Bradle

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Nadal withdraws from Montreal because of abdominal injury

    MONTREAL (AP) — Rafael Nadal withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Friday because of the abdominal injury that caused him to pull out of Wimbledon ahead of the semifinals. The Spaniard had been 19-0 in Grand Slam matches this year when he decided the injury was too much at Wimbledon. He won the Australian Open and the French Open to increase his major total to a men's record 22 — one more than Novak Djokovic and two more than Roger Federer. Nadal is a five-time champion

  • How can the Raptors leverage Precious Achiuwa better?

    Amit Mann and Stephen Cagan look at ways the Raptors can utilize Precious Achiuwa's unique set of skills on both ends of the court more effectively next season. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Rourke reaches new heights as B.C. Lions rout struggling Edmonton Elks 46-14

    VANCOUVER — Just seven games into his first season as a CFL starter, B.C. Lions star Nathan Rourke is already breaking his own records. The 24-year-old quarterback threw for an eye-popping 477 yards on Saturday as his side dismantled the Edmonton Elks 46-14. The Victoria-born Rourke not only topped his own mark for the most passing yards by a Canadian QB in a single game, he did it while completing 34 of 37 attempts with five touchdown passes. For good measure, he added a seven-yard rushing majo

  • In borrowed clothes, Korda makes strong start at Muirfield

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn't seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women's British Open. Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan. Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland. “If anyone knows anyone at the Zuri

  • Jays' miscues lead to Gordon run in 10th, Twins win 6-5

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored in the 10th inning for Minnesota after a pair of miscues by Toronto catcher Danny Jansen, giving the Twins a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night. Gordon, who had three hits in the game, was the automatic runner to start the bottom of the 10th. Jordan Romano (3-3) struck out Jake Cave on a low slider that got past Jansen, who threw wildly to first, allowing Cave to reach and moving Gordon to third. Tim Beckham hit a grounder t

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Canada's Mia Vallée, Amar Dhesi win gold medals at Commonwealth Games

    Canadian divers and wrestlers added to the country's medal haul on Day 8 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Mia Vallée won gold in the women's one-metre springboard diving final on Friday, while Canadian Olympian Amar Dhesi won gold in the men's 125-kilogram freestyle wrestling division later in the day. Canada has won 19 gold, 24 silver and 24 bronze for a total of 67 medals at these Games. Vallée topped the podium after amassing 291.85 points on five dives at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmi

  • Blue Jays place George Springer on IL with elbow inflammation

    George Springer hasn't looked like himself for weeks.

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension .“They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal, right from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Shot putter Mitton throws 19.44m for 3rd at Diamond League in Poland

    Fresh off a gold-medal performance at the Commonwealth Games, Sarah Mitton delivered the 15th top-three finish of her banner shot put season on Saturday. The Canadian record holder's 19.44-metre throw on her second of six attempts held up for a third-place result at Silesia Kamila Skolimowska, the first-ever Diamond League track and field meet in Chorzów, Poland. Three days earlier, the native of Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.03 to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd in the Commonwealth final in Birmi

  • Auger-Aliassime wins in straight sets to advance to Los Cabos Open semifinals

    LOS CABOS, Mexico — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime continues to have a strong run at the Los Cabos Open. The Montreal native defeated Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (3) to move on to the semifinals. Auger-Aliassime hit 17 aces to Johnson's four and broke the American on one of seven attempts. Ranked ninth in the world and the second seed in the tournament, Auger-Aliassime defeated Mexico's Alex Hernandez on Wednesday after receiving a bye into the round of 16. The 21-year-old will next face either Camer

  • Veteran Calgary Stampeders equipment manager Hopkins approaching CFL milestone

    Players and coaches might win championships but Dave Dickenson believes it's people like George Hopkins who are the glue that binds a football team. Hopkins is the Calgary Stampeders' veteran equipment manager in his 51st year with the CFL club. He'll appear in his 1,000th career regular-season game Friday when the Stamps visit the Ottawa Redblacks. Hopkins has been a part of six of Calgary's eight Grey Cups wins. In 2014, he was added to the club's Wall of Fame as a builder. "To me, there are p

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad