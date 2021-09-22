Investing in Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) a year ago would have delivered you a 10% gain

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) share price is up 10% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. Vitru hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Vitru was able to grow EPS by 152% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 10% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Vitru, despite the growth. Interesting. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 53.03.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Vitru has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Vitru are up 10% over the year. The bad news is that's no better than the average market return, which was roughly 33%. The last three months haven't been great for shareholder returns, since the share price has trailed the market by 9.5% in the last three months. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Vitru that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

